Restaurants open for limited in-person dining just in time for Memorial Day

–Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, restaurants in Paso Robles are reopening with the lifting of some restrictions by the state health department.

Thursday evening, Odyssey World in Paso Robles allowed a few customers to enjoy dining inside the restaurant for the first time in several months. The tables were spread throughout the restaurant. Some customers buying dinner, however, elected to take their food to the downtown city park to dine alfresco. The City of Paso Robles added picnic tables and garbage receptacles to the park to accommodate more outdoor dining.

Joe’s Place is opening dining for the first time Friday morning at all three locations. Again, safe distancing will be implemented, so there will be less room for customers in the three Joe’s Place restaurants.

Supervisor John Peschong says it’s critical that North County businesses reopen to get people back to work and to allow business owners to recover from the shutdown.

