Review: Vina Robles goes back-to-back with alt-rock icons 

Eddie Veder, Incubus perform at Vina Robes

– Two headliner concerts in a row on balmy summer-like school nights in Paso wine country: that’s what I’m talking about!

It’s a rarity, especially in October, but Vina Robles is wrapping up a wonderful pandemic comeback year and the Eddie Vedder/Incubus shows delivered as well.

First up on Wednesday night was the Pearl Jam frontman, who brought along fellow “Earthlings” Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith of Chili Peppers fame to entertain and engage the enthusiastic crowd on a 125-minute journey of stories and classic rock covers. Anyone expecting a Pearl Jam-light concert was likely disappointed.

Just over five years after Tom Petty’s sudden, shocking death, Vedder opened the show by paying tribute to the influential rocker with a rousing version of, “Room at the Top” followed by a poignant story about Petty writing him several letters over the years. He followed that up with the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” multi-tasking with his rhythm guitar and signature baritone voice while energetically prancing around the stage and bonding with his bandmates.

More covers like the Who’s “I’m One,” and everyone was hooked, up from their seats while the standing-room-only pit in front of the stage swooned with delight.

Vedder promised not to get political but couldn’t help himself by asking “how long it will take before we drown, freeze or burn up.” But he clearly was enthralled with Vina’s open-air festivities, also wondering “how did we ever find this wonderful place.”

These all-star, supergroup arrangements can be hit or miss but all five members were clearly thrilled to be playing together, certainly content with their regular bands but relishing the opportunity to get on stage and jam their favorite tunes with friends.

And the song choices were solid with tight renditions, so it wasn’t a rambling jam session a la the Grateful Dead. That kept the momentum going because there are just too many good ones to perform, including paying homage to late 70s post-punk with Pretenders’ ‘Precious’ and the nascent grunge scene with Temple of the Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’.

After another great story of finding his birth father through a random musical friend, Vedder and his accomplished bandmates put the bow on a memorable night with “Purple Rain” and “Rocking in the Free World” covers.

Still working my busy day job, I felt pretty fried Thursday night but the prospect of alt-rockers Incubus making their first Central Coast appearance in a decade was too inviting to pass up. The decidedly younger crowd filled the amphitheater on another clear, warm fall evening with us concertgoers up off our butts from the get-go as lead singer Brandon Boyd jumped into the semi-cynical “Nice to Know You.”

While Vedder relied solely on musical aspects, Incubus employed lots of visuals with an impressive light and screen show that was dazzling. Combined with soaring guitars, a thumping bassline, and menacing drums, it was a joyful sensory overload waking my slumber right up. Incubus also did something very cool on stage that I’ve never seen before: placing two small, raised platforms on each side for some lucky folks to experience the show up close and personal. I want that ticket.

Just like Vedder the night before, they kept the momentum going with hit sing-along hits “Wish You Were Here,” and “Megalomaniac,” a track that probably has more meaning today than when it was released nearly 20 years ago.

Frontman Boyd usually interacts more with his fans, but this time was content to let his powerful singing and fellow hard-rocking musicians do the heavy lifting. And lift they did for their entire 100-minute set.

The nearly sold-out crowd stayed in step with the band, continuously singing, cheering, and swaying during the entire performance: a testament to Incubus’ staying power and loyalty. Many similar rap-rock acts like System of a Down and Linkin Park have faded or burned out, but the five-piece powerhouse remains relevant, still creating new music and embracing the current streaming digital music world.

Still, the true test of a successful rock concert is observing the crowd: If everyone stands and sings, the headliner passes the audition with straight As.

What a unique and fun nearly four-hour doubleheader of live music it was, making the long trek north from San Luis Obispo and the lengthy venue exit totally worthwhile.

-By Colin Jones

