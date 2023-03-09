Rhonda Motil nominated for ‘Woman of Impact’ award

Motil among seven nominees from the San Jose region through the Los Angeles area recognized as changemakers

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced that Vice President of Marketing Rhonda Motil has been nominated for this year’s American Heart Association’s Woman of Impact award. Motil is among seven nominees from the San Jose, California region through the Los Angeles area, who have been recognized as changemakers through their professional and community initiatives.

Motil’s personal endeavor for nearly two decades has been working to change the reality of cardiovascular diseases, which claim the life of a woman every 80 seconds. While serving as the Executive Director of the Monterey Vintners and Growers Association in 2005, she attended a Go Red For Women event, which inspired her to become a female leader of change in her community and become a public advocate for proactive measures to avoid heart-health risks.

Motil will be using her platform through April 6, and during the duration of the #JLohrWomen campaign, to share heart-health tips and American Heart Association resources. Her goal is to encourage women to take precautionary measures necessary to stay healthy and under the umbrella of the powerful Go Red for Women movement.

The Woman of Impact is a nine-week blind competition focused on women’s heart health, and nominees work to build campaign plans, recruit Impact teams, and inspire their networks to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission. At the end of the campaign, the nominee who makes the greatest impact and raises the most funds locally will be named a local 2023 Woman of Impact Winner, while the nominee who makes the greatest impact nationwide will be named the American Heart Association 2023 National Woman of Impact Winner.

Motil is a respected and dynamic wine industry marketing executive with over 25 years of experience. As vice president of marketing for J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, she directs J. Lohr’s in-house marketing program and manages the winery’s key communications, design, and digital media partners. Motil also advocates on behalf of several industry associations, serving as a board member for the Arroyo Seco Winegrowers Associations, an advisory board member for National Breast Cancer Foundation, and as an advisory member of the Wine Institute Marketing Communications Committee and Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation.

Click the following link for more of Motil’s impactful words as to why this particular cause is especially meaningful to her: AHA Nominee Rhonda Motil.

