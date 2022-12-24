Rhone Rangers Experience returns to Paso Robles this February

Full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event

– The national Rhone Rangers will host the 15th “Rhone Rangers Experience” on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Paso Robles. A full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, vintners’ luncheon, grand tasting of 200+ wines, and a silent auction benefitting the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund. Rhone Rangers from throughout the organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, Lodi, the Sierra Foothills, Oregon, and Texas.

The Rhone Rangers, who are dedicated to the education and promotion of American Rhone varietal wines, will present a top example of each of the principal categories of Rhone wines during the seminar.

The morning session will be moderated by Jess Lander, wine reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle and author, with a panel of winemakers and principals who have chosen the Rhone Ranger route.

Rhone Rangers representing the nine essential categories include: Viognier – Eberle Winery-Paso Robles, Obscure White-Rhone Varietal (Picpoul) – Bonny Doon Vineyard – Central Coast, White-Rhone Blend – Acquiesce-Lodi, Dry Rosé – Margerum Wine Company – Santa Barbara County, Grenache – Starfield Vineyards – El Dorado, Mourvèdre – J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines – Paso Robles, Syrah – Cline Family Cellars- Los Carneros, Sonoma County, Obscure Red Varietal (Counoise) – Adelaida Vineyards & Winery – Paso Robles, and Red-Rhone Blend – Stolpman – Ballard Canyon, Santa Barbara County.

Following the seminar, participants will enjoy an al fresco luncheon prepared by Chef Jeffery Scott.

The afternoon segment of the Rhone Rangers Experience will include a Grand Tasting of 200+ wines from Rhone Rangers members, including top single Rhone varietals and the best in Rhone blends. Throughout the tasting, guests are invited to bid on auction lots donated by Rhone Ranger member wineries, with proceeds benefitting the Rhone Rangers educational and scholarship fund.

An “All-Access” package is available, including a welcoming coffee bar/auction preview, seminar, luncheon, and early entry into the grand tasting and silent auction ($165 per person + tax/fees), or guests may select the grand tasting/silent auction afternoon segment ($75 per person + tax/fees).

For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media