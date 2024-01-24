Rhone Rangers Experience returns to Paso Robles this February

80 wineries will be in attendance from multiple states

– The national Rhone Rangers 16th annual “Rhone Rangers Experience” event will be held in Paso Robles on Sunday, Feb. 18. The event will be the largest gathering of domestic Rhone producers this winter, with the 80 wineries in attendance representing Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County, Ojai, Temecula, Monterey County, Lodi, Berkeley, El Dorado, Napa, Sonoma, Oregon, and Texas.

The day will kick-off with a “Rhone Essentials” seminar representing a top example of each of the principal categories of Rhone wines, moderated by special guest, Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine.

Seminar panelists include Jonathan Leahy – Becker Vineyards, Texas High Plains (Viognier), Bryan Babcock – Babcock Winery, Santa Barbara County (Obscure White – Picpoul), Jeff Morgan – Covenant Wines, Berkeley (Rosé – Lodi), Sonja Magdevski – Clementine Carter, Santa Barbara County (Grenache), Craig Camp – Troon Vineyard, Applegate Valley, Oregon (Mourvèdre), Carl Bowker – Caliza, Paso Robles (Syrah), Drew Nenow – Nenow Family Wines, Paso Robles (Obscure Red – Cinsault), and Varinder Sahi – Copia Vineyards & Winery (Red-Blend), Central Coast. A Cuvee Rhone Sparkling wine will be presented by Bryan Widstrand – Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery, Paso Robles, representing the new Sparkling category. Following the seminar, guests will enjoy an al fresco lunch catered by Chef Jeffery Scott, with the Rhone Ranger vintners who will share special release wines.

The afternoon’s grand tasting segment will include over 300 wines from the Rhone Rangers, with guests invited to bid on auction lots benefitting the organization’s education and scholarship endeavors. New for 2024, the event will include a VIP Lounge sponsored by West Coast Glass & Packaging, in addition to an exclusive Central Coast book signing of Isle’s newly released “The World in a Wineglass.”

An all-access pass is available, which includes a welcoming coffee bar and early-entry into the grand tasting ($195 per person + tax), or guests may select the grand tasting/silent auction afternoon segment ($85 per person + tax). For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit rhonerangers.org.

