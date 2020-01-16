Rhone Rangers wine experience coming Feb. 16

–The national Rhone Rangers will be hosting their annual “Rhone Rangers Experience” on Sunday, February 16, in Paso Robles. A full day is planned during the Presidents’ Weekend event, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, Vintners’ Luncheon, Grand Tasting of 200+ wines, and a Silent Auction benefitting the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund. Rhone Rangers from throughout the organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, the Sierra Foothills, Oregon and Virginia.

The Rhone Rangers, who are dedicated to the education and the promotion of American Rhone varietal wines, will present a top example of each of the principal categories of Rhone wines during the seminar, with winemakers and principals who have chosen the Rhone Ranger route in America. The morning session will be moderated by Erin Brooks, Reviewer of Oregon, Sonoma and California Central Coast wines for Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.

The featured wines will be: Viognier – Steinbeck Vineyards, Other White-Rhone Varietal (Roussanne) – Domaine De La Terre Rouge, White-Rhone Blend – Ridge Vineyards, Dry Rosé – Rabble Wine, Grenache – Ranchero Cellars, Mourvèdre – Horton Vineyards, Syrah – Eberle Winery, Other Red Varietal (Petite Sirah) – Peachy Canyon Winery, and Red-Rhone Blend – TH Estate. Following the seminar, participants will enjoy a gourmet luncheon prepared by Chef Jeffery Scott, with tables hosted by Rhone Ranger winemakers.

The afternoon segment of the Rhone Rangers Experience will include the Grand Tasting from Rhone Rangers members, including top single Rhone varietals and the best in Rhone blends. Throughout the tasting, guests are invited to bid on auction lots donated by Rhone Ranger member wineries, with proceeds benefitting the Rhone Rangers scholarship fund.

An all-day package is available, including the seminar, luncheon, grand tasting and silent auction at $95 per person, or guests may select the grand tasting/silent auction for $45 per person. For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org.

About the Rhone Rangers

Founded in 1998, the Rhone Rangers are a group of 100+ wineries throughout the United States dedicated to making wines from the 22 grape varieties originally made famous in France’s Rhône Valley. With a mission to educate and promote American Rhone varietal wines, the organization holds special events and fundraisers throughout the year to raise funds for the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund, which benefits students studying viticulture, enology and wine business.

