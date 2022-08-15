Almond Acres Academy celebrates ribbon cutting at new campus

Charter school will open Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the school year

– More than 100 Paso Roblans participated in an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday to kick off the new academic year at Almond Acres Academy on Niblick Road in Paso Robles. Today, parents and students will find out who their teachers will be this year.

The charter school will open Wednesday at the new campus, which will give students a full academic year at the new campus.

Although he retired after 35 years in education, former Principal Bob Bourgault took part in Thursday’s ribbon cutting. Bourgault was joined by a number of local officials including Superintendent Curt Dubost, Paso Robles City Officials, Almond Acres Academy supporters, and many of the contractors who built the school.

Leo Castillo is the facilities manager and acts as spokesman for Almond Acres. He says the faculty and administration are excited to begin this full academic year. Last year, the students spent several months in temporary classrooms at Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation and Centennial Park. Castillo says there is a waiting list for most of the classes at Almond Acres. He says 7th and 8th grades are especially in demand. He says Almond Acres will add another 8th-grade class next year.

After long negotiations with the City of Paso Robles, the traffic pattern for parents dropping off and picking up their kids has been revised to improve the process. That will be tested on Wednesday.

