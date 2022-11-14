Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for Glen Speck Elementary

Community welcomed to attend ceremony

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of Glen Speck Elementary at 17th Street on Wednesday.

The district welcomes the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 5:30 p.m., at the campus, located at 401 17th Street in Paso Robles.

With the passage of the Measure M General Obligation Bond in 2016, Glen Speck Elementary at 17th Street was fully renovated. The school features a newly constructed 28,000-square-foot building with 12 classrooms, a library, learning stairs, and the renovation of four existing classroom buildings. The multi-purpose room is currently in design for modernization.

If all goes as planned, Glen Speck Elementary students will occupy the renovated campus beginning Jan. 2023, according to the district.

