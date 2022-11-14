Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 15, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for Glen Speck Elementary
  • Follow Us!

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for Glen Speck Elementary 

Posted: 7:30 am, November 14, 2022 by News Staff

Community welcomed to attend ceremony

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of Glen Speck Elementary at 17th Street on Wednesday.

The district welcomes the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 5:30 p.m., at the campus, located at 401 17th Street in Paso Robles.

With the passage of the Measure M General Obligation Bond in 2016, Glen Speck Elementary at 17th Street was fully renovated. The school features a newly constructed 28,000-square-foot building with 12 classrooms, a library, learning stairs, and the renovation of four existing classroom buildings. The multi-purpose room is currently in design for modernization.

If all goes as planned, Glen Speck Elementary students will occupy the renovated campus beginning Jan. 2023, according to the district.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.