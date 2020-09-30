Riboli Family Wines launces new wine brand, Highlands 41

–Riboli Family Wines recently announced the national launch of Highlands 41, its newest estate-based brand within the Riboli Estates Group division, which includes the San Antonio Winery Family of Riboli Wines at 2610 Buena Vista, Paso Robles.

The new label features three easy-to-sip varietals, a cabernet sauvignon, a chardonnay and a red blend. Crafted by fourth-generation winemaker Anthony Riboli, Highlands 41 offerings are priced at $13-$15 and continue to build upon the Riboli family’s 100-plus-year legacy of delivering award-winning wines.

“Named after a combination of the historic Highway 41 and the rugged Creston Highlands, Highlands 41 is the embodiment of the energy and excitement you get from breaking out and taking the road less traveled,” the company’s announcement says.

“California cabernet sauvignon is a key varietal in the super-premium segment and is also one of the fastest-growing varietals,” says Riboli. “With Paso Robles being one of the fastest-growing AVAs, we’re thrilled to introduce this new wine. Highlands 41 is made for those who embrace the thrill of breaking out and being independent.”

Each bottle of Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Paso Robles and Monterey and produced at the Riboli Family sustainably-certified winery.

For more information on Highlands 41, including where to find it at a store near you, visit the Highlands 41 website, follow the new wine brand on Facebook, or call the Paso Robles winery and bistro at (805) 226-2600.

