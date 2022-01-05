Riboli Family Wines now offering non-alcoholic line of wines

Stella Rosa joins the non-alcoholic wine category with Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics

– Stella Rosa, an award-winning Italian wine brand imported by California-based Riboli Family Wines, now offers non-alcoholic options to consumers. Just in time for those looking to imbibe less for “Dry January” or looking for an alternative to alcohol, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers a non-alcoholic wine substitute to “Stellabrate” year-round. The non-alcoholic line-up is consistent with the original in that they provide semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors and are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie.

“Stella Rosa is always looking for innovative ways to give our customers the products they want and Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics brings our delicious flavors to the non-alcoholic category,” says third generation family member and Executive of Riboli Family Wines Steve Riboli. “We are excited to share our beverages with those who are looking for an alternative option.”

Each delicious (and guilt-free) Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics beverage with 30-percent less calories than its alcohol counterpart, can be served chilled or over ice in a cocktail/mocktail. The line comes in four of the most popular flavors, Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholic Black, Red, Rosé, and Peach.

Riboli Family Wines has a Paso Robles location at 1917 Wisteria Ln. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com or riboliwines.com.

