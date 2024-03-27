Rick Springfield, Richard Marx co-headlining show at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Rick Springfield and Richard Marx have expanded their co-headlining 2024 Acoustic Tour to include a performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, on Sunday, Aug. 11. The concert will feature intimate solo acoustic performances and full sets from each artist.

Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster, on Friday, Mar. 29, at 10 a.m.

Over the past four decades, Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” and earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural” and most recently played the insane Pastor Charles on FX’s worldwide hit series “American Horror Story.”

An author as well, both his candid 2010 memoir Late, Late at Night (which Rolling Stone named one of the 25 greatest rock memoirs of all time) and his 2014 comedic novel Magnificent Vibration earned rave reviews and spots on the New York Times Best Sellers’ list. In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971. Springfield’s Sirius-XM radio show, Working Class DJ, is a huge hit and airs weekly on 80s on 8. His new album Automatic, is his first album of all new original material in five years.

In his four decades as a songwriter, Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Marx has also written a No. 1 single in each of the last four decades, an accolade previously only reached by Michael Jackson.

Overall, he has scored 14 No. 1 singles both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer, revealing him as a true multitalented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans. In addition to being a musician, Marx is a committed philanthropist, supporting charitable causes like the American Cancer Society and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Mercy For Animals, ASPCA, Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the charity closest to Marx’s heart, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, for which his produced events have raised over $4 million for research.

In 2022, Marx released his unique and ambitious album, simply and appropriately titled Songwriter, consisting of 20 tracks crossing four different genres, pop, live rock, country, and ballads. Made mainly of collaborations with various music superstars such as Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, David Hodges, Matt Scannell, Chris Daughtry, Jason Wade, and the legendary Burt Bacharach.

