Road repair and maintenance projects around Union Road to start June 15 

road repairs paso robles–Road repairs are tentatively set to begin in the Riverglen neighborhood off of Union Road on June 15 and on Union Road from Creston to Kleck in early July. Motorists that use Union Road from Creston Road to Kleck Road should plan for traffic delays during construction.

The two-phase project will start with asphalt repairs and finish with the application of a slurry seal.

Notifications will be distributed to affected residents and businesses four days ahead of construction beginning. For details on parking and access restrictions and to see if your street is on the list, see below.

 

