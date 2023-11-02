Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 2, 2023
Roadside fires along Highway 101 slow traffic through SLO Wednesday 

Posted: 7:15 am, November 2, 2023 by News Staff

– Three small fires along Highway 101 caused delays in southbound traffic in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The first fire was detected around 3:34 p.m. near the southbound Madonna Road off-ramp onto Highway 101. Initially reported as a mattress burning on the roadside, an additional caller later reportedly informed authorities that the flames had extended to nearby brush near Los Osos Valley Road around 3:38 p.m.

A few minutes later, farther south, a car fire was reported on the southbound side of Highway 101 around 3:41 p.m. Flames were seen coming from a silver Subaru, and the driver had exited the vehicle on the roadside. By 3:58 p.m., the fire had reportedly been extinguished, along with a 5-by-5-foot spot fire surrounding the burn.

The third fire was located further down the southbound lane of Highway 101 near the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp. Flames were observed coming from under a vehicle at this location.

These fires led to a slowdown in southbound traffic on Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo.

 

