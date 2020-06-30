Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Roadwork continues on Spring Street
  • Follow Us!

Roadwork continues on Spring Street 

Posted: 12:29 pm, June 30, 2020 by News Staff

–Crews are removing the top three inches of old asphalt on the north end of Spring Street as part of resurfacing. Sections of Spring Street north of 24th Street are partially closed as the black-top is removed.

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says soft areas of the road will be reinforced before paving begins, probably in the news two weeks. Detours are set up to direct traffic around the sections of Spring Street which are closed.

Paving work is also set to begin on Union Road after the 4th of July weekend.

Drivers are advised to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.