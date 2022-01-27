Robbery and assault suspects arrested in Paso Robles

Assault incident reportedly determined to be gang-related

– On Jan. 14 at approximately 9:45 p.m. an assault with serious injury and a robbery occurred in the 2800 block of Park Street in Paso Robles, according to Paso Robles Police. Several suspects reportedly attacked two victims, with one victim being hit in the head with an object and the second victim had his wallet taken after being struck to the ground. A third subject was attacked by two of the suspects while trying to help the victims. This incident was determined to be gang-related, police say.

Through investigations involving Paso Robles police officers and detectives, and with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, two arrests were made on Wednesday:

18-year-old Efren Soto-Acuna

21-year-old Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala

Charges included robbery, assault with serious injury, conspiracy, and a gang enhancement.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

