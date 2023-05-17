Robbery reported at Atascadero convenience store

Officers arrest 21-year-old Anthony Thomas of Atascadero

– Early Wednesday morning at 5:51 a.m., Atascadero Police Department officers responded to Circle K at 6930 Morro Rd. in Atascadero regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The clerk reported to officers that a male adult, wearing a blonde curly wig, showed her a gun concealed in his waistband and demanded all the money from the cash drawer. She complied with his demand and gave him the cash. He then threatened to shoot her if she called the police and fled the store.

The clerk did an excellent job of providing a detailed description of the suspect to officers, according to APD. After reviewing the description provided by the clerk and images from the surveillance video APD officers were able to identify the suspect from numerous prior contacts as 21-year-old Anthony Thomas of Atascadero. A short time later Thomas was located and taken into custody and admitted to having committed the robbery, the stolen cash was recovered from a hole in the ground where Thomas had buried it.

APD officers commended the clerk for her observation skills, her ability to act under pressure, and maintaining her composure. Thomas was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, committing a crime while out on bail, and possession of a controlled substance.

