Robbery reported at Discount Cigarette in Atascadero

Suspect remains at-large

– On Oct. 31, at approximately 7:11 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at Discount Cigarette, located at 8457 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered two Hispanic adult males had entered the business, approached the check-out area and demanded cash. One male was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants with a face covering. The second male was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a face covering. The two males fled the business in a sedan. No weapon was used, but a threat of assault was made to the clerk if he did not cooperate.

The Atascadero Police Department’s Investigations Unit is conducting follow up investigation. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department, Investigations Sergeant Kellye Netz at (805) 461-5051.

