Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles sandwich shop 

Posted: 7:40 am, November 18, 2023 by News Staff

– A robbery occurred at Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop located at 2301 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles Friday night.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, 50-60 years old, with white/blonde hair, wearing a black COVID-19-type mask, and wearing a black windbreaker with a hood and olive-colored cargo pants.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and was last seen on foot westbound on foot toward the Target store in Paso Robles.

No further information is available at this time.

– Report by Anthony Reed

