Robbery suspects arrested after police pursuit

Sebastian Yciano, a 23-year-old male transient male of Paso Robles, and Elmer Quiterio, a 29-year-old male resident of Atascadero, arrested on various charges

– Two suspects have been arrested after a reported robbery at an Atascadero business and a subsequent pursuit on Highway 101 a few days later.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:55 p.m., Atascadero Police Department officers responded to Outlaws Bar and Grill located in the 9800 block of East Front Road in Atascadero regarding a robbery that just occurred. Officers arrived and learned two suspects approached two victims who were seated in a vehicle in front of the business. One suspect brandished a firearm from his waistband and ordered both victims out of the vehicle. One of the suspects reportedly then hit one of the victims in the head with his fist.

Once the victims stepped out of the vehicle the suspects reached into each of the victim’s pockets and took cash and a check belonging to one victim. The suspects departed from the location on foot.

The APD Investigations Unit began a conducting follow-up investigation. Sebastian Yciano, a 23-year-old male transient male of Paso Robles, and Elmer Quiterio, a 29-year-old male resident of Atascadero, were able to be identified as the suspects in the case. Arrest and search warrants were sought for both individuals.

On Friday, APD and members of the investigation unit were conducting surveillance of one of the suspect’s residence in the 7800 block of Castano Avenue. A vehicle was observed leaving the location at approximately 9:18 a.m. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle which had multiple occupants inside. The vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. It was later recovered by officers. At one point, Yciano exited the vehicle during the pursuit on US 101 and was apprehended by pursuing officers. The driver of the vehicle continued, after Yciano exited, southbound US 101 and into San Luis Obispo.

The pursuit continued through San Luis Obispo and terminated in the area of Johnson Avenue and Laurel Lane when the remaining occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Quiterio was arrested a short distance from the vehicle.

Two female occupants of the vehicle were contacted and released near the scene. A backpack containing another firearm was located after being discarded near a residence.

Yciano and Quiterio were booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery, making criminal threats, and additional charges.

