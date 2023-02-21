Robert Hall wines poured at event in Brentwood

– Last Thursday, Caine Thompson from Robert Hall Winery presented the winery’s Cavern Select and Artisan Wine collections at a special wine-paired lunch to the Los Angeles Wine Writers at AOC Brentwood Wine Bar.

The luncheon began with Cori Solomon introducing Caine Thompson, managing director of the winery. Following the welcome, Thompson poured Hall’s Cavern Select Chenin Blanc and Artisan Collection Sauvignon Blanc, while discussing the history of Robert Hall Winery. Thompson’s comments focused on the commitment Robert Hall has in terms of organic, biodynamic, and sustainable agriculture. In layman’s terms, this is an obligation to follow responsible practices in agriculture, and winemaking, plus respecting and benefitting workers and people in the surrounding community.

Robert Hall is working towards their ROC (regenerative organic certification), which should be awarded by the end of 2023. Currently, there are less than 20 wineries worldwide having completed this extensive protocol. Tablas Creek, as the first winery in the world to be awarded ROC certification, played an important role in advocating for these standards in the wine community.

The food and wine

The three-course lunch (consisting of a winter citrus salad, grilled hanger steak, and gourmet three cheese assortment) was accompanied by perfectly paired wine selections, including five cavern-select wines and two wines from the artisan collection.

Guests may experience Robert Hall’s multi-course paired culinary experience at their winery. Created by Executive Chef Michael Learned, guests can savor first-hand how wine and food complement each other. Each fresh and creative course is accompanied and paired with Hall’s Cavern Select small-production wines.

Refer to Hall’s website for information and to make reservations: www.roberthallwinery.com/

or call (805) 239-1616. The winery is located at 3443 Mill Road in Paso Robles.

Robert Hall sources from their 130-acre estate plus all eleven Paso Robles AVAs. A strict requirement is that all vineyards abide by responsible farming practices (organic-sustainable or regenerative). www.roberthallwinery.com/Our-Story/Environmental-Policy

The Cavern Select series are small production, available through the winery. With the exception

of the GSM, these are all single-varietal wines.

-By Donald Sonderling

Donald Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s wine roads from Santa Barbara to Napa Valley. He may be reached at: donsonderling@gmail.com.