Ross stores raising money for local Boys & Girls Club

Customers can make a donation during checkout, Ross will match the first $400,000 raised

– Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Customers in Paso Robles and Santa Maria can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast now through Aug. 21. Ross will match the first $400,000 raised.

“For the eighth year in a row, Ross Stores is very excited for the annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Fred Shuey, Senior Vice President of Ross Stores. “This back-to-school campaign will directly help kids at local Clubs across the country. BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of many years is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

Every $5 donation helps provide one-half hour of homework help for a club youth. A donation of $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

The Ross in Paso Robles is located at 2205 Theatre Dr.

