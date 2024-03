Rotary Club donates life-saving equipment for local park

New AED will be located at Barney Schwartz Baseball complex

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles has donated a SaveHeart Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Cabinet in honor of Dr. Scott Davis, according to a recent social media post by the City of Paso Robles.

The cabinet will be located at Barney Schwartz Baseball complex, providing 24/7 community access for cardiac emergencies.

Share To Social Media