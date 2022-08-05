Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise welcomes new president

– Sally Coons took over the reins as president of the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. She follows outgoing president, Jocelyn Baer, who brought the club to new heights with their inaugural event – Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms. The club will be back with the Wine Fest in 2023, on Kentucky Derby Day, May 6, 2023. Funds raised from the festival assist the club in funding vocational scholarships and community projects. Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles.

Serving most recently as the program chairman for the morning club, Coons has been a Rotarian for over twenty years. She brings decades of valuable experience to the position, having been a vice president in the banking industry, a licensed professional fiduciary, a QuickBooks pro advisor, a real estate broker, and on the boards of the SLO County Food Bank and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. She says she is excited to lead the club in its service to both the local community and international projects.

The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise is actively seeking new members “Our club is small, but mighty,” says Coons, “We offer a great opportunity for fellowship, networking, and community service. Guests are always welcome.”

For more information about the Sunrise Rotary Club, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2172/ or call (805) 712-8652.

