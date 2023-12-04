Rotary Club of Paso Robles to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Celebration planned Jan. 27 at the Paso Robles Events Center

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary as a local service club of Rotary International. The celebration is planned for Jan. 27 at the Paso Robles Events Center.

In early 1922, J. Valentine Wachtel Jr., president of the Paso Robles National Bank, became interested in forming a local Rotary Club. Correspondence began to ensure “men of unquestioned honor and integrity” would participate regularly in this small town with a population of only 2,000-4,000 people. This culminated in a formal application to Rotary International on Nov. 13, 1923. The original charter for the Paso Robles Rotary Club (#1602) was dated Jan. 15, 1924 and was formally presented at a special banquet at the Paso Robles Hot Springs Hotel on March 15, 1924.

Among other charitable works, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles and Paso Robles Rotary Services, Inc. regularly support youth of the community through grants, school projects, and numerous scholarships to Paso Robles High School and Liberty High School students to further their education after high school through trade schools, colleges, and universities. The club is very active in local and world community service projects, including projects to clean up the environment, provide resources to serve the local homeless population, aid in educational projects for underserved populations internationally, and more.

Local organizations they have supported include Boy Scouts of America Troops 60 and 160, Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, the Children’s Museum, Paso Robles Youth Arts, the Pioneer Museum, and more. Through their successful fundraising events such as the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament and Annual Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles continues to support the Paso Robles community. To date, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles has raised over $1,000,000 dedicated towards scholarships alone.

To get more information on fundraising, events, speaking opportunities, or to join the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, visit https://pasoroblesrotary.org.

