Royal Air Force lands at Paso Robles Airport

Two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County

– Two large transport planes belonging to the British Royal Air Force are parked on the tarmac at Paso Robles Airport. The planes are participating in a two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County.

The British Special Forces also reportedly practice cold-weather parachute landings in Finland, and hot-weather landings in Chad.

The troops are being billeted at Fort Hunter-Liggett or Camp Roberts.

No word on how the rain is impacting their airborne training in North County.

