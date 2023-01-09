Paso Robles News|Monday, January 9, 2023
Royal Air Force lands at Paso Robles Airport 

Posted: 7:50 am, January 9, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason

Two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County

– Two large transport planes belonging to the British Royal Air Force are parked on the tarmac at Paso Robles Airport. The planes are participating in a two-week exercise to give British Special Forces experience in parachuting in the hills of San Luis Obispo County.

The British Special Forces also reportedly practice cold-weather parachute landings in Finland, and hot-weather landings in Chad.royal air force paso robles

The troops are being billeted at Fort Hunter-Liggett or Camp Roberts.

No word on how the rain is impacting their airborne training in North County.

