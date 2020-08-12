Runaway juvenile reported from North County

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 17-year-old runaway juvenile Hailey Pardue to check on her welfare.

Pardue was reported as a runaway juvenile by her father on May 31. She was last seen on May 30 at approximately 2 a.m.

Pardue is believed to be in the Paso Robles, Atascadero, or San Miguel areas of northern San Luis Obispo County. She does not have a cell phone or access to money, authorities say.

In the past, Pardue has been located in transient camps and near or around Walmart and other similar stores or shopping centers, authorities say.

Pardue is possibly associated with 24-year-old Ryan Baker and may be living in the riverbed areas of San Luis Obispo County.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

