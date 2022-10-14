Russ Surber is November’s featured library artist

Local artist’s work will be on display for the entire month

– November’s featured artist in the Paso Robles Library is local photographer and painter Russ Surber.

“I think everyone has a creative spark in their souls that will be expressed in one form or another. In my case, that would be through photography and painting,” Surber says. “I have carried a camera with me for seventy years and never tired of trying to capture nature’s remarkable and always changing beauty. My images and paintings have won competitive awards both here and on the East Coast and I will continue in both mediums for as long as I can hold a camera or brush.”

Surber’s work will be on display for the entire month of September in the Paso Robles City Library.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related