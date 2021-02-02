Salinas Valley Fair announces in-person livestock grading show and online auction

–The Salinas Valley Fair has announced an in-person Livestock Grading Show and Online Auction for the 2021 Fair. This year’s online auction will be held on May 8, followed by the Livestock Grading Shows on May 12 and 15.

The Salinas Valley Fair’s Livestock Committee says they worked closely with the Monterey County Health Department to submit a plan for an in-person Livestock Grading Show that fits within the state guidelines. “We are very pleased to have a plan in place that allows us to bring the community back together for our Livestock Grading Show, while keeping the environment safe and comfortable,” says Margaret Noroian, president of the Salinas Valley Fair Board.

The Livestock Grading Show health and safety protocols will require face coverings to be worn at all times. Leaders and advisors must be present and assist with enforcing all health and safety mandates. Handwashing stations will be available, social distancing is recommended, and the number of guests in the barns will be at a reduced capacity.

The Salinas Valley Fair’s online auction will be held a week prior to the Livestock Grading Show to offer Custom Harvest options. Lots will be sold by the head, and add-ons will be accepted until Friday, May 21. “We encourage exhibitors to send out Buyer Letters and invite community members to participate,” said Noroian. Overland will be hosting the 2021 Online Auction. More details to come. Exhibitors must be entered online by April 1 to participate.

About the Salinas Valley Fair

Since 1941 the Salinas Valley Fair, a non-profit 501c3, provides a venue for showcasing the agriculture of the area and gives youth an opportunity to show and auction animals through 4-H and FFA. It has grown to be one of the largest Junior Livestock Auctions in the state and attracts young people throughout Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo, and San Benito Counties. The fair is designed to be a safe, accessible venue for education, community engagement, and fun in a wholesome, family-friendly environment. It offers opportunities for people to gather through entertainment, interactive educational activities, agricultural competition and recognition programs, food and drink, and cultural events.

Share this post!

email

Related