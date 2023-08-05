Samantha Fish coming to Barrelhouse Brewing

– Musician Samantha Fish will be taking her upcoming Love Letters tour to Barrelhouse Brewing on Sept. 21 from 6 to 9:45 p.m.

An award-winning artist, the singer/songwriter/guitarist, has captured her inner world through her work on her most recent album, Death Wish Blues, released by Rounder Records this past May. The record, a collaboration with Outlaw Country badass Jesse Dayton, was #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. The duo has been touring domestically and abroad since December 2022 and will be supporting the Steve Miller Band on a string of dates this Fall following the Love Letters tour.

Click here for more information about her show at Barrelhouse.

