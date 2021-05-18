San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to conduct emergency drill

Exercise will test and evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the airport

–On Wednesday, May 19, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, local emergency responders, and many community partners will conduct a full-scale airport emergency response exercise.

The purpose of the disaster exercise is to test and evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the airport and local response agencies.

Although the drill will be staged within the airport boundaries, members of the public may see smoke, numerous emergency vehicles, and unusual airport activity during the drill. The exercise, including local volunteers and emergency responders, will evaluate coordination between agencies, mass-casualty response, public information dissemination, victim and family care, security, and communications.

“Federal Aviation Administration regulations require a full-scale exercise once every three years to test the airport’s emergency plan,” stated Courtney Johnson, director of airports. “This drill is an excellent opportunity for everyone to test and evaluate their skills. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of both our passengers and staff.”

The airport will continue its normal operations throughout the exercise, which is expected to last three hours. The participating organizations and agencies in the exercise include: San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, Cal Fire, SkyWest Airlines, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Transportation Security Administration, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Air Traffic Control, San Luis Ambulance, American Red Cross, San Luis Obispo City Fire and the County Office of Emergency Services.

