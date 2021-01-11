San Luis Obispo fire department releases annual report

–The City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department released its annual report, highlighting the year’s accomplishments and work efforts in service to the community.

“We are pleased to share the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department’s annual report for 2020 which highlights the great work of your fire department,” said Fire Chief, Keith Aggson. “Our dedicated staff provide exceptional services to the community of San Luis Obispo, none of which would be possible without the trust and support we have with our community, city council, city leadership, and each other.”

The report highlights both department activity and statistics that the department utilizes to analyze performance and workload in its mission to serve the community. Included in the report are some of the major accomplishments made by staff during the last year highlighting the work performed by department staff.

The full annual report can be viewed on the department’s website at www.slocity.org/fire.

In addition to keeping the community informed, the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department remains committed to helping the community get prepared for emergencies, both large and small.

For more information on how to get prepared, visit www.slocity.org/prepare, and follow the fire department on Twitter and Instagram.

