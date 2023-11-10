San Luis Obispo Master Chorale season begins on Nov. 19

Season to commence with performance titled ‘Chants Encounter’

– The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale is set to commence its 2023/2024 season on Nov. 19, with the performance titled “Chants Encounter.” This musical event will showcase the works of Estonian-born composer Arvo Pärt, featuring his Te Deum, a composition that weaves chants with bell-like chords, known as tintinnabulation.

The program will also highlight W. A. Mozart’s Mass in C-minor, originally crafted as a wedding gift for his wife, Constanza. Influenced by the choral masterpieces of Bach and Handel, as well as the operatic styles of the eighteenth century, Mozart’s Mass encapsulates his signature elements—captivating melodies, masterful counterpoint, and a “harmonious blend of grand choral resonance and intimate chamber music.” Adding to the repertoire, “Chants Encounter” will feature Mozart’s concert aria, “Per questa bella mano,” performed by a baritone and accompanied by a double bass.

The lineup of concert soloists includes sopranos Alba Franco-Cancél and Amy Goymerac, tenor Jon Lee Keenan, baritone Joel Balzun, and double-bass artist Ken Hustad.

“He’s completely out of step with the zeitgeist and yet he’s enormously popular, which is so inspiring,” says composer Steve Reich, offering insight into Arvo Pärt’s music, “His music fulfills a deep human need that has nothing to do with fashion.” Pärt himself has expressed that the Te Deum text embodies “immutable truths” that transcend time, requiring him to gently draw the music “out of silence and emptiness.”

For more details and ticket information, visit PacSLO.

