San Luis Obispo Police cite 13 during safety operation

– Thirteen individuals were cited for various violations during a traffic safety operation conducted by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday, Apr. 4.

According to SLOPD Sgt. Evan Stradley, the operation, targeting both drivers and cyclists, resulted in citations issued for infractions such as stop sign violations, cell phone use while driving, riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway, and blocking intersections.

The initiative, which took place citywide from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., saw a total of fifteen individuals contacted during the operation.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers and bicyclists holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” said Sgt. Stradley. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, contact Sgt. Evan Stradley at (805) 781-7312.

