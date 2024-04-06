Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 6, 2024
You are here: Home » Region » San Luis Obispo Police cite 13 during safety operation
  • Follow Us!

San Luis Obispo Police cite 13 during safety operation 

Posted: 5:07 am, April 6, 2024 by News Staff

san luis obispo police

– Thirteen individuals were cited for various violations during a traffic safety operation conducted by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday, Apr. 4.

According to SLOPD Sgt. Evan Stradley, the operation, targeting both drivers and cyclists, resulted in citations issued for infractions such as stop sign violations, cell phone use while driving, riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway, and blocking intersections.

The initiative, which took place citywide from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., saw a total of fifteen individuals contacted during the operation.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers and bicyclists holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” said Sgt. Stradley. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, contact Sgt. Evan Stradley at (805) 781-7312.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.