San Luis Obispo Police Department holding DUI checkpoint Friday

Checkpoint will be held at undisclosed location within city of SLO

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within San Luis Obispo City limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the police department. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or” operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

