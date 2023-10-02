San Luis Obispo Symphony commences season this weekend with ‘Rachmaninov Rocks’

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony is set to kick off its 2023-2024 season with the opening concert, titled “Classics I Rachmaninov Rocks,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. The performance will take place at the Performing Arts Center SLO, commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the main event, attendees are encouraged to arrive early at 6:30 p.m. for a “Symphonic Foray,” discussion featuring Maestro Andrew Sewell and a guest speaker. This informative pre-concert discussion is a recurring feature before each of the Symphony’s Main Stage concerts.

The spotlight of this inaugural concert will be pianist Ilya Yakushev, who will perform Rachmaninov’s renowned Piano Concerto No.2. Complementing this piece, the program will include two American compositions: “Fanfare for an Uncommon Man” by John Stevens and “Symphony No.1 in e minor” by Florence Price.

Maestro Andrew Sewell has dedicated considerable effort to crafting a diverse and inclusive season program. He has deliberately showcased the works of women, Native American, and African American composers in each of the Symphony’s Classics Concerts. The opening concert prominently features a piece by Florence Price, notable as the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra.

For those unable to attend the evening concert, the Symphony offers a family-friendly alternative with the “No Ties Allowed” dress rehearsal at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023. These dress rehearsals provide a casual and engaging behind-the-scenes experience as Maestro Andrew Sewell leads the orchestra in rehearsal. “No Ties Allowed” rehearsals occur on the day of each main stage concert at the Performing Arts Center SLO, offering a unique glimpse into the orchestra’s preparation process. This event is free and open to the public, suitable for music enthusiasts of all ages. Parking is also complimentary. The Symphony’s instrument petting zoo will be available in the lobby, allowing attendees, both young and old, to experiment with various musical instruments.

For further information regarding the Symphony’s 2023-2024 season or to secure seats for any upcoming Classics Concerts at the Performing Arts Center, visit slosymphony.org.

