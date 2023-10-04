Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 4, 2023
San Luis Obispo woman charged with felony hit and run 

Posted: 7:00 am, October 4, 2023 by News Staff

Dahlia Dechance Brown, a 20-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail

– On Saturday, Aug. 19, at approximately 11:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Santa Rosa and Higuera for the report of a vehicle that struck a 65-year-old male who was walking across the crosswalk, and then fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital with significant life-threatening injuries. During the extensive investigation, the driver of the vehicle was reportedly identified as 20-year-old Dahlia Dechance Brown.

The investigative report was submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 19, and an arrest warrant was issued a week later for Brown’s arrest.

On Tuesday this week, Brown was arrested at her San Luis Obispo residence by detectives without incident. Brown was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

  • VC 20001(b)(2) – Felony hit and run causing great bodily injury or death
  • VC 14601.2(a) – Misdemeanor driving on a suspended license for prior DUI

 

The victim remains in the intensive care unit for treatment of his injuries.

 

