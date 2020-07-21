San Miguel Community Service District invests in downtown San Miguel

–With many communities facing program and service cuts, one community is going in the opposite direction. The San Miguel Community Services District Board of Directors has expanded its services to include landscape maintenance. The Board of Directors recently voted to assume responsibility for the downtown landscaping and gateway signs for San Miguel.

The CSD was able to identify funding for the landscaping after Board Vice President Anthony Kalvans researched into state laws and said, “Our board and staff worked very hard to be smart with our street light funding- spending way less than we receive year after year.” Kalvans said. “I noticed in the law that street lighting and landscaping were in the same group of service, so we asked our legal team to verify this and they said yes.”

“It is really exciting for us to find ways to reinvest in our community,” said Board President Ashley Sangster. “By us taking on the responsibility, we have been able to redo the entire irrigation system and add more plants.” Sangster said. “This has saved our water resources and will hopefully encourage more people to visit our downtown.”

Sangster wanted to extend his thanks to everyone who made it possible. He said, “This was a group effort and I want to personally thank the San Miguel Chamber of Commerce for writing the grant to purchase the new irrigation equipment, our staff for the time invested, and San Miguel Garbage for donating the woodchips.”

The downtown landscaping is only a small part of the CSD’s efforts to reinvest in San Miguel. The district has also upgraded the decorative streetlights to LEDs and is working on efforts to keep trash out of the downtown.

Share this post!

email

Related