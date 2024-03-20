Local olive farm awarded two gold medals at competition

Since 2012, the farm’s olive oils have amassed over 100 awards

– Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm recently received two Gold Medals at the 2024 New York International Olive Oil Competition for their 2023 Estate Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and its 2023 Arbequina Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, marking the fourth consecutive year of recognition for producing top-tier olive oils.

Established in 2005 by Stuart de Haaff and Kathryn Keeler, Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm has consistently aimed to craft exceptional extra-virgin olive oils. Since 2012, the farm’s olive oils have amassed over 100 awards, including two Best of California Awards from the California State Fair.

Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Oil operates as an artisanal producer, specializing in limited quantities of their award-winning olive oils, which typically sell out before year-end. Alongside olive oils, they offer vinegars, seasonings, gift sets, and corporate gifts, all available for purchase online at www.ranchoazulyoro.com.

Share To Social Media