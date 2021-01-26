Sand for sandbags is available for Templeton residents



–Templeton Community Services District encourages residents and businesses to get ready for the upcoming rain and this season’s winter storms. If you live in a frequently flooded area the following steps are recommended.

If your home is in the path of runoff, keep plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber on hand to divert. If your property can be protected by sandbags, consider getting sand and bags before rains hit and stockpile as many filled bags as you think you may need. Complimentary sand is available for Templeton residents. The sand is located on the corner of Old County Road and Florence Street. To collect the sand, you’ll need to bring a shovel and your own sandbags.

The following home improvement stores have empty sandbags available for purchase:

1. Hewitt’s Hardware

428 S. Main St, Templeton CA 93465

Open: Monday thru Saturday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

2. Templeton Feed and Grain

405 S. Main Street, Templeton CA 93465

Open: Monday thru Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – Noon

3. Farm Supply

2450 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles, CA

Open: Monday thru Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 or 6 p.m. (check website)

4. Home Depot

905 El Camino Real, Atascadero CA 93422

Open: Monday thru Saturday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Inspect your property for any signs of erosion. Rain has a way of making small problems become big problems. Rake up and bag leaves as often as possible and especially before storms. Leaves clog up the storm drain inlets and are a principal source of most flood occurrences. Clean all drains around your home, including roof gutters and downspouts, drain inlets and pipes, drainage ditches, and driveway culverts before the rains begin, and re-check between large storms.

Important emergency contact information:

Electrical/power outages – PG&E: 1-800-743-5002

Roads/drainage questions – SLO County: 1-805-781-5252

For more information, contact the Templeton CSD at (805) 434-4900.

