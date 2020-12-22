Santa closes shop in Downtown City Park

–Santa Claus has curtailed his customary visits to the tiny Victorian House in Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles city officials were reportedly upset that Chuck Themes, who was portraying Santa Claus, as well as his Elf, were pictured not wearing masks when coming into close contact with others.

Santa Claus may roam retail businesses in downtown Paso Robles, but he will not be meeting with children at the tiny victorian house. He will also be wearing a mask.

A sign is now posted on the house explaining the change in protocol.

