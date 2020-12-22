Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Santa closes shop in Downtown City Park
  • Follow Us!

Santa closes shop in Downtown City Park 

Posted: 6:00 am, December 22, 2020 by News Staff

Santa closes shop in Downtown City Park–Santa Claus has curtailed his customary visits to the tiny Victorian House in Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles city officials were reportedly upset that Chuck Themes, who was portraying Santa Claus, as well as his Elf, were pictured not wearing masks when coming into close contact with others.

Santa Claus may roam retail businesses in downtown Paso Robles, but he will not be meeting with children at the tiny victorian house. He will also be wearing a mask.

A sign is now posted on the house explaining the change in protocol.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.