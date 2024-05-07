Santa Maria man takes best of show at Home Winemaking Competition

Competition results announced

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2024 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers were represented by 140 total entries and many awards earned.

“The 2024 home winemaking competition once again set another record for the number of gold medals awarded, this year the total was 34, with an amazing one in every four wines entered earning a gold medal,” says chief judge Mike Jones. “It amazes me and the judges on how much our home winemakers have grown and refined their skills. The professional winemakers are on notice, these home winemakers are nipping at your heels.”

Best-of awards

• Best of Show and Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Rose of Cabernet Sauvignon

• Best of Dessert: Casey Butler (Arroyo Grande) Dessert Wine

• Best of Red: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Red Blend

• Best of White/Sparkling: Fred Carbone (Santa Maria) Grenache Blanc

For the complete list of results, click here.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

