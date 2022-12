Santa’s sleigh coming to Paso Robles

Children can have their pictures taken with Santa

– Santa and his sleigh will be at the Oak Park Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., handing out hot cocoa and candy canes. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa.

The event is presented by the Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Fire Department, and Paso Robles Recreation Services Department, and is free to attend.

