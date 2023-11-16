Santa’s Sleigh event returning to Centennial Park

Event scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m.

– Paso Robles Recreation Services is teaming up with the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department to present a special Santa’s Sleigh event featuring Santa Claus at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. The special annual event is scheduled to return this year on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Families attending Santa’s Sleigh festivities will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa in his sleigh and partake in complimentary treats, including candy canes and cocoa.

