Thursday, November 16, 2023
Santa’s Sleigh event returning to Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:38 am, November 16, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Robles to host Santa's sleigh event at Centennial Park

Event scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Paso Robles Recreation Services is teaming up with the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department to present a special Santa’s Sleigh event featuring Santa Claus at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. The special annual event is scheduled to return this year on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Families attending Santa’s Sleigh festivities will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa in his sleigh and partake in complimentary treats, including candy canes and cocoa.

 

 

