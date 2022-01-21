Saturday is final registration day for girls softball recreation season

Registration day will be held in conjunction with a free players clinic

– The final registration day for the 2022 Paso Robles Girls Softball recreation season is this Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barney Swartz Park. This will be held in conjunction with a free players clinic, and the players’ evaluations that are required for divisions 8u and up. The league is open to all girls aged 4 to 16. Limited scholarships are available to make sure all girls can participate. Parents or guardians will need to show a birth certificate for any girl being registered who has not played in the league before.

The free players’ clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be run by experienced coaches, including Cuesta College Head Coach Janel Guadagno. Fundamentals including preparation, hitting, throwing, and fielding will be covered. Girls must be registered with PRGSL for the 2022 season to attend the clinic. A special clinic for girls in the 6u division will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All girls registered in divisions 8u and above will need to attend the evaluations. By rating each girl’s abilities the organizers will make sure the teams are balanced. Evaluations will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Girls are not required to attend the clinic and can show up for evaluations any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration must be completed before they are evaluated.

