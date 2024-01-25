Scavenger Hunt Walking Tours now offering Paso Robles walk

Guests on tour visit historical sites located downtown

– A self-guided tour throughout downtown Paso Robles is offered by Scavenger Hunt Walking Tours, a company that creates personalized tours for multiple cities around the country. There are 16 clues in the Paso Robles tour to solve with only a smartphone needed to complete the scavenger hunt.

“We founded Scavenger Hunt Walking Tours with these key principles in mind: it’s better to be outside than inside, it’s fun to solve puzzles and riddles, [and] we have fun and get smarter when we visit and learn about new places,” notes the company’s website.

The scavenger hunt visits multiple locations in the downtown Paso Robles area, including the Paso Robles Inn, Downtown City Park, City Library, and more. In addition, a focus is put on visiting different art displays, such as murals and cow statues. The tour is expected to last between 60 to 90 minutes and teams up to six people may participate, with the company noting that scavenger hunt tickets should be purchased per team if larger groups would like to participate. A ticket for one team costs $49 and may be purchased here. Once a ticket is purchased, the scavenger hunt can begin at any time once the starting location, which is at 717 12th St for Paso Robles, is reached. Clues will show up on the smartphone and lead groups around the area to learn more about Paso Robles history.

Scavenger Hunt Walking Tours’ website notes that “we started building scavenger hunts for the kids in the house, then the backyard, and eventually expanded those ideas to the point where we wanted to share them with others so they could have as much fun as we were. Thus, this company was born. We hope you have as much fun playing our scavenger hunts as we have making them.”

For more information regarding the Paso Robles Scavenger Hunt Walking Tour, click here.