Scholarship available for women who code to attend immersive ‘bootcamp’

-SLO Partners and Fullstack Academy are offering three “Women Who Code” – $2,000 scholarships for their online Software Engineering Immersive bootcamp starting Oct. 4, 2021. This 26 week, part time course prepares candidates for software development roles – currently one of the most in-demand professions and one of the most popular careers for remote working, offering greater freedom, flexibility and job security. No prior coding experience is required to enroll in the program.

They are offering three partial scholarships (valued at $2,000) to the Cal Poly Extended Education Coding Bootcamp in partnership with Fullstack Academy. Scholarship is not exchangeable for cash, and the scholarship winner is not entitled to any monetary refund under any circumstances. Scholarships can only be used for the October 2021 cohort.

For more information about the scholarship and coding bootcamp, click here.

