Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
You are here: Home » Business » Scholarship available for women who code to attend immersive ‘bootcamp’
  • Follow Us!

Scholarship available for women who code to attend immersive ‘bootcamp’ 

Posted: 5:39 am, July 14, 2021 by News Staff

SLO partners

-SLO Partners and Fullstack Academy are offering three “Women Who Code” – $2,000 scholarships for their online Software Engineering Immersive bootcamp starting Oct. 4, 2021. This 26 week, part time course prepares candidates for software development roles – currently one of the most in-demand professions and one of the most popular careers for remote working, offering greater freedom, flexibility and job security. No prior coding experience is required to enroll in the program.

They are offering three partial scholarships (valued at $2,000) to the Cal Poly Extended Education Coding Bootcamp in partnership with Fullstack Academy. Scholarship is not exchangeable for cash, and the scholarship winner is not entitled to any monetary refund under any circumstances. Scholarships can only be used for the October 2021 cohort.

For more information about the scholarship and coding bootcamp, click here. 

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.