Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Scholarship winners honored by retired teachers association
  • Follow Us!

Scholarship winners honored by retired teachers association 

Posted: 3:30 pm, June 22, 2021 by News Staff

graduation

13 students receive awards

–The California Retired Teachers Association, Division 86, conducted a Virtual Scholarship Tea last month and awarded scholarships to 13 outstanding graduating seniors at public high schools in North San Luis Obispo County.

Scholarships of $700 were awarded to the following: Katelyn Hurl of Shandon High School; Sydney Barker of Templeton High School; Crystal Fabela of Coast Union High School; Haley Long of Atascadero High School; Antonio Bravo Valle, Cole Eberhard, Citlali Garcia, Angel Gomez, Edgar Palafox and Ashley Robles of Paso Robles High School. Scholarships of up to $7,500 were awarded to three seniors from Atascadero High School: Annalisa Archibald, Isabella Otter and Claire Ramsey.

Scholarship funds are generated from members of the Association and contributions from the public. Anyone wanting more information concerning our scholarship program or how to donate money to the Scholarship Fund may contact the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, John Svinth, at (805) 674-9464.

–By George Galvan

Scholarship winners honored by retired teachers association

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.