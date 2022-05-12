Scholarships available for Central Coast students

Gold Coast Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America offering four $500 scholarships

– The California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is offering four scholarships to recognize outstanding individual college students who are committed to studying communication or public relations in the Tri-Counties area. The group will award four $500 scholarships in mid-2022.

“It is important to encourage young professionals who wish to pursue an education in public relations or communications, so they feel supported in reaching their higher education goals. Attending a four-year institution is often the first step to achieving your professional goals,” said PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter Scholarship Committee Chair Ally Bertik.

The chapter raises funds for the scholarships through program meeting fees and sponsorships and hopes to grow the scholarship fund as the chapter experiences growth, so more students can receive support.

In addition to high academic achievement, applicants should be able to show a “true commitment to community service.” “A successful PR career often goes in tandem with service to one’s community. There are many wonderful organizations who rely on community members to help make a difference, and it is our hope that the next generation of PR professionals continue to prioritize the communities where they work and live,” Bertik said.

Applications are being accepted through May 31, 2022. Winners will be announced in July of 2022. To be eligible for the scholarships, students must:

Be a continuing student currently enrolled in a four-year institution of higher education accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) located in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura County.

Have a 3.0 GPA minimum.

Have a declared major in public relations or communication.

Be in good academic standing with his or her educational institution.

Have not received a PRSA scholarship in the past.

Visit the PRSA California Gold Coast website for additional information and to apply online.

Additional questions may be directed to Ally Bertik, Scholarship Committee Chair, at ally@marketingmaven.com

The California Gold Coast Chapter was founded in 2014 and serves Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. For more information, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org.

