School board candidates to share their goals today at community rally

Rally gives the public the opportunity to meet candidates, learn more about challenges facing the district

– Three candidates who are running for seats on the school board of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) are meeting with parents and community members at a rally this afternoon.

The rally, to be held at Lenco Park (corner of Niblick Road and Appaloosa) will be held from 3:30 – 5 p.m and gives the public the opportunity to meet the candidates and learn more about the challenges facing the school district.

Each candidate is bringing their individual experiences as parents with children in the school district to the table, as well as their commitment to the community and to quality education.

Jim Cogan is a father with two children attending local schools, a local business owner, and an active member and elder of Highlands Community Church. He is a member of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Paso Robles Recreation Foundation board, and chairs the Paso Robles Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee. Cogan says he is bringing his convictions about public service and faith to the school board to guarantee student success and achievement, and wants to attract and retain more highly qualified teachers. He is running for the newly formed Area 1 which includes all of the communities served by Cappy Culver Elementary.

Adelita Hiteshew is a mother of three children currently enrolled in the Paso Robles School District. Hiteshew has a decade-long track record of volunteering and working to serve the children and families in our community. Hiteshew brings fiscal experience and knowledge, having owned an in-home daycare, served on PTA boards and site councils, as well as classroom experience as a paraeducator. Hiteshew is running for the at-large seat with a focus on quality and safe education.

Sondra Williams is running for PRJUSD District 4, and as a mother and community volunteer, she says the success of our students is her top priority. She has four kids, two currently in the district and two graduates. She is running to ensure that her kids, and yours, have the best education they possibly can. Williams is focused on quality education, student physical and mental health, fiscal responsibility, and bringing the community back together. She believes “When you plant deep roots into education, beautifully strong trees grow in our communities.”

