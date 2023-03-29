School board honors students for academic excellence

Students achieved perfect scores on their Spring 2022 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees recently recognized several students for achieving perfect scores on their Spring 2022 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests.

The CAASPP tests, administered each spring to students in grades 3-8 and 11, assess students’ proficiency in English language arts/literacy and mathematics and provide a measure of their mastery of the state’s academic standards.

Students who achieved perfect scores on the tests were honored by the Board of Trustees and the Paso Robles JUSD for demonstrating advanced proficiency in either English Language Arts or Mathematics. One student, Xian Ferrer, earned a perfect score in both areas.

The students recognized for their achievement include Elizabeth Criswell, Evalin Esquivel, Abigail Leatherman, Presley Bassetti, Sofia Brown, Xian Ferrer, Rhiannon Strickler, Ruth Schulte, Elliott Godsey, Mae Hollen, and Mason Keep.

Share To Social Media